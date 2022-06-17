Two teenage Hindu sisters raped at gunpoint in Pakistan

Two teenage Hindu sisters in Pakistan’s Punjab province were allegedly raped by two men on Thursday, according to police. On the morning of June 5, two sisters, ages 16 and 17, left their home in Bahawalnagar, Fort Abbas, some 300 kilometres from Lahore, to attend a nature call in a nearby field when two men allegedly held them at gunpoint, according to area police official Irshad Yaqoob.

The official said that, two men named Umair Ashfaq and Kashif Ali allegedly raped them and then fled the scene. According to the police official, the two girls’ medical tests revealed that they had been raped. After a three-day delay, police registered the case because some influential people in the area reportedly wanted to make an amicable agreement with the victims’ family.

Kashif, one of the suspected rapists, is said to be from a prominent family in the area. On the complaint of the girls’ father, a FIR has been filed against the suspects, said the police. According to the police official, alleged rapist Umair has been arrested, while the other has been given pre-arrest bail by the court.