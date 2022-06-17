VM Sudheeran take a dig at CPI(M) says, ‘Godse, not Marx, guiding Marxists’

In a dig at the Communist Party of India (Marxist), former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President VM Sudheeran said, ‘It is not Marx but Godse who is guiding the Marxists.’ Sudheeran was speaking at a Kannur Congress committee event on Thursday to protest the alleged beheading of a Gandhi statue in Payyanur, Kannur, by the Communist Party of India (CPI) (M).

‘It is not Marx but Godse who is guiding the Marxists. They also fear Gandhian principles like Sangh Parivar.’ VM Sudheeran stated. He said that, the CPI(M) and the BJP are two sides of the same coin. ‘They ( Marxists ) are scared of Gandhi. They are scared of Gandhian principles and are against it,’ Sudheeran added.

The incident allegedly took place when the CPI allegedly attacked the Congress offices (M). The Gandhi statue was on display at the Congress committee office in Payyanur block.