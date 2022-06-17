DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Wireless subscribers count in India increase marginally

New Delhi: The monthly subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) revealed that  India’s total wireless subscribers count surged marginally to 114.3 crore at the end of April 2022. Meanwhile,  wireless subscriptions in urban areas decreased to 62.4 crore at the end of April. The wireless subscriptions in rural areas surged  to 51.8 crore. As per the data, the monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were -0.07% and 0.20% respectively.

The data also showed that the Reliance Jio gained 16.8 lakh mobile subscribers in April. Jio is the largest telecom operator in the country with 40.5 crore subscribers.  Bharti Airtel added 8.1 lakh users and  Vodafone Idea lost about 15.7 lakh mobile subscribers during April 2022. The total subscribers of  Airtel rose to 36.11 crore. Vodafone Idea  has  25.9 crore subscribers.

On a month-on-month basis, the total broadband subscribers increased slightly to 78.87 crore at April end. The top five service providers constituted 98.4%  market share. These service providers included Reliance Jio (41.1 crore), Bharti Airtel (21.5 crore), and Vodafone Idea (12.2 crore).

