5 people including a boy killed, 36 injured in road accident

Bhopal: In a tragic incident, at least 5 people including a teenage boy were killed and 36 others injured as the mini-truck carrying them overturned. The accident took place in Tikahi village in Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh.

The truck was carrying 42 people. They were going to Dol village from Dholar for a wedding ceremony. Preliminary investigation by police suggest that the accident occurred as driver lost control of the speeding mini-truck.

Also Read; Umidigi launches new smartphone ‘Umidigi Bison 2 Series’: Know the price and specifications

The driver of the vehicle and the groom were safe. A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act was registered against the driver.