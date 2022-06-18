Barracks riot; Nato deployment bans British paratroopers!

Hundreds of British soldiers have been forbidden from deploying in the Balkans after video of an orgy at a military camp leaked. General Sir Patrick Sanders, the army’s commander, allegedly wrote to military leaders, claiming that deploying the men overseas would ‘risk the mission or the prestige of the British army’.

According to The Times, the members from the 3rd Battalion Parachute Regiment would not receive a medal or increased pay since they ‘fallen short of what we all expect of our army’. The Royal Military Police opened an inquiry into eight paratroopers earlier this month after they were captured on video having a consensual orgy with a lady at Merville barracks in Colchester, Essex.

Despite the fact that military investigators decided no crime had been committed, Sanders stated the behaviour was ‘demeaning to women’ and contradicted army goals and standards, according to a copy of the letter acquired by the New York Times.

The lady was smuggled into the barracks as many as 31 times in five months, according to the publication. The incident happened following a series of similar incidences of inappropriate behaviour during a drill in North Macedonia in May, when members of 3 Para, as well as troops from other battalions, were accused of ‘unprofessional behaviour’ during the training.

The annual deployment to the Balkans is for a 10-day exercise with NATO partners, but troops typically stay for longer. More than 400 paratroopers will be deployed to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo, but they will be denied the medal and additional pay that they are used to getting for foreign duty.