Direct tax collections jump by 45%

New Delhi: Data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) revealed that the total direct taxes collection has gained by 45%. The net collection from the direct tax is at Rs 3,39,225 crore in the current financial year till June 16. It was at Rs 2,33,651 crore in the corresponding period of the last year.

The net direct tax collections of Rs 3,39,225 crore as of June 16 in the current financial year include corporation tax of Rs 1,70,583 crore (net of refund) and the personal income tax including Security Transaction Tax (STT) at Rs 1,67,960 crore (net of refund.

The gross collection of direct taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for the financial year 2022-23 till June 16 stands at Rs 3,69,559 crore. It was at Rs 2,64,382 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

The advance tax collections for the first quarter of 2022-23 stand at Rs 1,01,017 crore. It was at Rs 75,783 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The advanced tax collection rose by 33%. This comprises corporation tax at Rs 78,842 crore and personal income tax at Rs 22,175 crore..

The TDS collections for FY 2022-23 (as on June 16, 2022) stand at Rs 2,29,676 crore against TDS collections of Rs 1,57,434 crore for the corresponding period of the previous year. TDS collection grow by 46%. The self-assessment tax collections for FY 2022-23 (as on June 16) stand at Rs 21,849 crore against self-assessment tax collections of Rs 15,483 crore for the corresponding period of the previous year. It reported a growth of 41%. Refunds amounting to Rs 30,334 crore have been issued in the current financial year till June 16.