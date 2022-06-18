G20 aims to raise $1.5 billion for worldwide pandemic fund

The Group of 20 (G20) major economies hopes to gather $1.5 billion this year for a fund set up to better prepare for future pandemics, according to Indonesia’s health minister, who is also the current G20 president.

G20 countries have tentatively agreed to establish a multibillion-dollar fund to fund measures like as surveillance, research, and improved vaccination access for low-to-middle-income countries, among other things, according to health experts.

In an interview, Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the US, European Union, Indonesia, Singapore, and Germany had all pledged around $1.1 billion to the fund so far.

“We will be very, very delighted if we can secure $1.5 billion of fresh funding by the end of this year,” he told Reuters, adding that he expects the organisation can raise another $1.5 billion next year.

In November, Indonesia will host the G20 leaders summit in Bali.