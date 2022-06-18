Indian Railways allows additional halt for a train

Kolkata: The North Western Railway has decided to give an additional halt for a train. Howrah-Bikaner-Howrah weekly Express train service will stop at Sasaram station from June 20. The decision was taken for convenience of passengers.

Also Read: Police seizes 1003 kg ganja, 1 arrested

The stoppage will be for a few minutes only. Train No. 12371 Howrah-Bikaner Weekly Express will arrive at Sasaram station at 3:56 pm and depart at 3:58 pm from June 20. Train No. 12372 Bikaner-Howrah Weekly Express will arrive at Sasaram station at 7:28 am and depart at 7:30 am on June 20. This train is being given an additional stoppage in both directions for six months.