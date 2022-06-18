Police seizes 1003 kg ganja, 1 arrested

Guwahati: Assam police seized 1003 kilograms of ganja from 2 dumper trucks at the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border. Both the dumper trucks were coming from Tripura.

Police informed that, during checking a secret chamber was found inside dumper trucks. Ganja was concealed inside the chambers. Police also arrested driver of one truck. The other driver fled the scene. The arrested is identified as Liton Sarkar.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.