Private sector bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates for second time in a week

Mumbai: The largest private sector bank in the country, HDFC Bank hiked the fixed deposit interest rates. This is the second hike in the interest rates in one week. The lender has hiked interest rates of fixed deposits less than Rs 2 crore. Senior citizens will get extra interest on HDFC Bank fixed deposits.

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore:

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent

6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public – 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.15 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than a year: For General Public – 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.15 per cent

1 year: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent

1 year 1 day to 2 years: For General Public – 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.85 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.20 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.50 per cent