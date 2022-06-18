Starting With Yoga Asanas: ‘Dos and Don’ts’ of International Yoga Day 2022

Every year on June 21, International Yoga Day is observed to raise awareness about traditional Yoga practises and to highlight their influence on creating a fulfilling lifestyle. During his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered the notion for the first time. The draught resolution passed by India was supported by a record 177 countries, and June 21 was designated as the day to celebrate Yoga. For the first time, June 21, 2015, was designated as International Yoga Day.

Yoga is not limited to religion or a series of exercises for physical wellness; it extends beyond these limitations to cultivate spirituality and mindfulness. However, there are basic guidelines to follow when it comes to practising yoga, especially for beginners.

Do’s

To begin, it is reported that a yoga practitioner was aware of the term ‘auca’, which means ‘cleanliness’. It is a necessary requirement for Yoga practise and consists mostly of cleanliness of the environment, body, and mind.

Remember to practise asanas on an empty stomach. If you are feeling tired, drink a tiny quantity of honey mixed with lukewarm water. It is also important to notice that your bladder and bowels should be empty before beginning Yogic techniques.

Yogic techniques must be done slowly and relaxedly, with awareness of the body and breath. Warm-up and stretch before asanas to avoid injury.

Asanas should be performed carefully and progressed to advanced positions with practise. Before beginning your yoga practise, make sure you are properly hydrated.

Wear comfortable attire, such as light and comfy cotton, to allow for easy mobility of the body. Yogasanas should be performed on a mat with a firm grip.

Take attention to your breathing while performing Yogasanas. Always finish your yoga session with relaxation exercises to help you relax.

Also, unless specifically instructed to do so during the practise, do not hold your breath.

Unless otherwise indicated, breathing should always be done through the nostrils.

Do not clench your fists or jerk your body violently.

Always practise to the best of your ability since good outcomes take time, so be persistent and consistent in your practise.

Dont’s: