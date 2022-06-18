Umidigi launches new smartphone ‘Umidigi Bison 2 Series’: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Umidigi launched its latest smartphone named ‘Umidigi Bison 2 series’. Umidigi Bison 2 is priced at $326.9 (roughly Rs. 25,500). Bison 2 Pro has been priced at $384.6 (roughly Rs. 30,000). The smartphones are currently available for purchase on the AliExpress website. The smartphones are only available in a Black colour.

The Bison 2 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage and the Bison 2 Pro gets 8GB of RAM with 256GB of inbuilt storage. They feature a 6.5-inch display with full-HD+ (2,400×1,080 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and capacitive multi-touch.

Also Read; Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

The new Umidigi Bison 2 series smartphones feature a triple rear camera setup. At the front, the smartphones sport a 24-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera. The Bison 2 series is powered by the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC and PowerVR GM 9446 GPU for gaming. They get a 6,150mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, Bluetooth HID, 4G, 3.5mm audio jack and OTG support. The smartphones run on Android 12.