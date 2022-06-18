Union government may impose ceiling on sugar exports

New Delhi: The union government may impose a ceiling on sugar exports from the country. The government has decided to cap sugar exports from the country to 70 lakh tonnes. Restriction on exports will come into effect during the October-September season.

Earlier on May 24, the government had imposed restrictions on sugar exports. This time, the restrictions on exports are aimed at ensuring availability in the domestic market and curbing inflation. The final decision on exports will be taken after reviewing the availability of rainfall during the monsoon season. Monsoon rains in sugarcane growing areas of the western India state of Maharashtra, the biggest producer in the country, were 60% below average since the start of the rainy season on June 1.

India is the world’s biggest sugar producer and world’s second-biggest sugar exporter. India mainly exports to Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, Nepal and China.