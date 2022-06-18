Zelenskiy pays visit to troops on the southern front line

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that he visited soldiers on the southern front line during a working trip to the Mykolaiv region, but did not specify when the visit occurred.

According to a video posted to his official Telegram account, the president, dressed in his trademark khaki t-shirt, handed out medals and posed for selfies with the servicemen in what appeared to be an underground shelter.

‘Our valiant men. Each of them is working nonstop ‘he said. ‘We will undoubtedly persevere! We will undoubtedly win!’

Russian forces advanced to the outskirts of the regional capital, Mykolaiv, in early March, but were driven back to the region’s eastern and southern borders, where fighting continues.

According to Zelenskiy’s office, the president also visited the city and inspected the destroyed regional administration building, where 37 people were killed when a missile blasted through the building in late March.

He also paid a visit to a hospital in Mykolaiv and presented bravery awards to Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych and Governor Vitaliy Kim for their efforts during Russia’s four-month invasion, according to his office.