Agnipath protests in Bihar reignited tensions between BJP, JD(U).

Protests against the Center’s Agnipath scheme, which calls for the recruitment of soldiers on a short-term contractual basis, sparked a new war of words between the BJP and the JD(U), with the former accusing the alliance government of failing to stop attacks on BJP officials’ houses.

Sanjay Jaiswal, the Bihar BJP head, who had his home vandalised by ‘Agnipath’ protesters, spoke to reporters on Saturday and criticised the state government for what he called inadequate efforts to stop violent protests in the state. He blamed the coalition government of Nitish Kumar for what he called “targeted attacks” on BJP leaders in the state.

‘When protestors attacked my house in Bettiah district on Friday, we called the fire brigade..they said fire tenders would come only if the local administration allows it,’ a visibly upset Jaiswal told reporters. On Friday, protesters vandalised the home of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi as well as several BJP offices.

‘Targeting people at the behest of the administration and torching offices of a particular party with police as mute spectators are unacceptable,’ the state BJP head added.