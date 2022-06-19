Assam floods; Death toll reaches 25, affected 31 lakh, PM Modi assures Centre’s help

On Saturday, Assam continued to suffer from devastating floods spurred on by incessant rain, with the deluge killing eight more people, including four children, bringing the total death toll to 25.

At least eight persons are still missing. Four people have gone missing in Hojai, while four more have gone missing in Bajali, Karbi Anglong West, Kokrajhar, and Tamulpur. The number of people killed in this year’s floods and landslides has risen to 62.

The floods have affected around 31 lakh people spread over 32 districts across the state. The Brahmaputra and its tributaries’ swirling floodwaters have flooded 4,291 villages and submerged 66455.82 hectares of cropland.

The Indian Army, paramilitary troops, the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, and the Assam police’s Fire & Emergency Services have all launched rescue and relief efforts 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Hundreds of homes have been flooded, and multiple highways, bridges, and canals have been damaged, as well as many embankments.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rang Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday to enquire about the state’s present flood crisis, assuring him of the Centre’s full support.