Be prepared! Russian-Ukraine war could last ‘years’; Warns NATO chief

The conflict in Ukraine might persist ‘for years’. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview published Sunday by the German daily tabloid Bild, while reaffirming appeals for Western countries to offer long-term assistance to Kiev. ‘ We must be prepared for this to persist for years’, the secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization stated.

‘We must not back down from our support for Ukraine, even if the costs are enormous – not just in terms of military assistance, but also in terms of rising oil and food prices’. He told Bild that the food and gasoline expenditures are nothing compared to what Ukrainian soldiers face on a daily basis, and warned that ‘we will have to pay an even higher price’, if Russian President Vladimir Putin achieves his objectives in Ukraine. In the last week, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has stepped up demands for alliance countries to support Ukraine in its struggle against Russia’s invasion.

Stoltenberg reiterated his request for NATO member states to continue providing weaponry to Kiev, saying the hardware assistance might boost “the chance of Ukraine being able to remove Putin’s soldiers out of the Donbas region.” The easternmost Donbas area of Ukraine is presently under Russian control. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and other officials met with roughly 50 nations from the Ukraine Defence Contact Group this week at NATO headquarters to request an increase in arms and ammunition.