Centre bans WhatsApp groups for spreading ‘fake news’ regarding Agnipath scheme;10 arrested

The Union government banned 35 WhatsApp groups on Sunday for providing false information on the new Agnipath military recruiting scheme. The government is tracking those who are disseminating false information about the new plan. On Agnipath, at least ten persons have been arrested for distributing false information and deceiving adolescents. In addition, the Press Information Bureau has established a fact-checking hotline to verify information on the programme.

The government announced a new short-term recruiting programme for Indian youth to serve in the armed services on Tuesday. The Agnipath initiative will allow young people aged 17.5 to 21 to be admitted as agniveers into any of the three services for a four-year term. The Agnipath initiative, formerly known as the ‘Tour of Duty,’ was unveiled in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the chiefs of the three services.

Soldiers recruited through Agnipath will be freed after four years, while the new system will allow for the retention of up to 25% of them. The three agencies set a wide timeframe for recruiting young people under the Agnipath plan today during a news conference.