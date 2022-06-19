Google doodle honors Father’s Day 2022 with a heartwarming tribute!

On June 19, 2022, Google Doodle commemorated Father’s Day 2022 with a beautiful doodle. As an homage to all fathers, the day is observed on the third Sunday of June. Google created a nice animated GIF to commemorate the event.

Since the Middle Ages, March 19 has been observed as Saint Joseph’s Day in Catholic countries throughout Europe. Sonora Smart Dodd originated Father’s Day in the United States, and it was first observed on the third Sunday of June in 1910.

The doodle is made up of four slides that depict various sorts of fatherly affection. The GIF depicts the various ways a father cares for his child, from holding his child’s hand to teaching them how to paint. The final slide depicts the boy as an adult gripping his father’s arm. In India, children traditionally commemorate the day by giving their dads presents such as greeting cards, technological gadgets, shirts, gold necklaces, coffee mugs, or books.