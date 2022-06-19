It’s now Shaggy’s turn to host the ‘Scooby-Doo’ Mystery Machine; Read on…

‘Scooby-Doo’ is one of the world’s most popular animated series, with admirers all around the world. Fans like the characters, and the distinctive Mystery Machine has become part of Scooby-Doo legend. The Mystery Machine van from the 2002 film is now available for hire, and the presenter is none other than Matthew Lillard, who portrayed Shaggy in the film. According to rumors, the van is advertised on Airbnb for three one-night stays, and some of the admirers will be able to take advantage of the opportunity.

‘Zoinks! Can you believe it’s been 20 years since we’ve had the renowned live-action Scooby-Doo film?’ While publicizing the chance, Airbnb wrote on Twitter. The van has been converted into a living place for two people, complete with cuisine from the Scooby-Doo universe. According to the advertisement, there will be several games accessible in the car.

‘I’ve been channelling Shaggy since the live-action remake in 2002, and he’s always been a part of me. I can’t wait to welcome guests into the world of the Mystery Inc. team as their Airbnb Host and provide them with a summer vacation they won’t forget…monsters excluded!’ Lillard told Hotcars about it. A lot has changed in the show over the years, but the Mystery Machine has stayed consistent, and a stay in the vehicle will undoubtedly be a dream come true for any fan.