Keeping up with World Sauntering Day 2022; Read on…

Being a part of the fast-paced metropolitan lifestyle has rarely afforded us all the opportunity to halt and consider our overall health and wellness. We have often resolved to adopt healthy habits, begin exercising, or at least engage in daily walking, but it is nearly difficult for most of us to carve out time from our hectic schedules to participate in any of these activities.

Fortunately, we have a dedicated day set aside to urge people to sit down and appreciate life rather than racing through it. Every year on June 19, World Sauntering Day is recognized as one of the most enjoyable days of the year. It encourages everyone to take it easy for a day.

Experts have repeatedly advised everyone to calm down. Because most of us are racing through our daily routines practically every day, it has been suggested that slowing down for a day is also beneficial to our mental health. World Sauntering Day may not be as well-known as other international holidays, but it is certainly significant in the realm of health and wellbeing. The word sauntering is a verb that describes a walking style that simply means to stroll leisurely and ideally in pleasant surroundings.

Many naturalist writers throughout history, including John Burroughs and Henry David Thoreau, have written extensively about sauntering. W.T. Rabe established World Sauntering Day in 1979 in reaction to the rising popularity of running. This particular day is thought to have begun at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in Michigan, USA. The day was founded with the intention of encouraging people to take a break and enjoy the world around them. World Sauntering Day is observed on August 28 in several parts of the world.