Mexican van crash kills two actors in Netflix series ‘The Chosen One’!

Two actors from the Netflix series ‘The Chosen One’ were murdered and six other cast or crew members were injured when their vehicle collided near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the collision occurred on June 16, and the van overturned after going off the road in a desert location. The group was reportedly operating in the adjacent Santa Rosalia neighbourhood at the time.

The collision did not occur on set, and the van was on its way from Santa Rosalia to the local airport when it occurred. Raymundo Garduo Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar died on Friday, according to the Baja California Department of Culture. According to a person acquainted with the incident, the six wounded and nameless production members include two additional performers and four members of the staff, all of whom are now stable, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Redrum, the production firm behind ‘The Chosen One,’ has temporarily ceased work. Netflix describes ‘The Chosen One’ as follows: “A 12-year-old kid discovers that he is the resurrected Jesus Christ, destined to redeem humanity. Based on the Mark Millar and Peter Gross comic book series.”