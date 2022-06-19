PM Modi says, several good govt initiatives get ‘caught in colour of politcs’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that various government programs intended to improve citizens’ lives are ‘caught in the colour of politics.’ The prime minister was addressing during the inauguration of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project’s main tunnel and five underpasses in New Delhi.

‘Last year I also had the opportunity to inaugurate the Defense Complex. It is the misfortune of our country that many good things, things done with good intention, get caught in the colour of politics,’ PM Modi said.

Several of the government’s major decisions have sparked outrage in recent years, the most recent being the military’s short-term recruitment policy. The Agnipath initiative has sparked nationwide protests, some of which have turned violent in many states. Activists set fire to trains, damaged public property, and blocked roads and railways in protest of the recruitment scheme.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 sparked massive protests in the national capital, which culminated in large-scale violence. After months of protests from farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh, the government was forced to remove three controversial farm laws last year.