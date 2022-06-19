Virtual clothes designer for real money? Meet Meta’s avatar store…

Facebook’s parent firm, Meta Platforms, is introducing an avatar fashion boutique where customers can buy virtual designer garments for real money. The clothing will be designed by fashion houses Balenciaga, Prada, and Thom Browne, according Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. ‘ Digital products will be an essential method to express oneself in the metaverse and a huge driver of the creative economy,’ he said in a live video stream with Instagram’s head of fashion.

The costumes, which can be purchased for $2.99 to $8.99, are far less expensive than the actual ensembles by such designers. Zuckerberg joked about his own avatar, who was seen sporting a cropped T-shirt, low-rise pants, and a white belt, saying, ‘I don’t know if I could have pulled it off’.

According to a release, the digital clothes will only be accessible on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. It comes after Fortnite launched Balenciaga skins, allowing players to purchase items such as branded hoodies, while Roblox players may visit Gucci Town. Meta revamped its virtual reality avatars last year to make them more expressive and three-dimensional, and they were made available on all Meta platforms in January.