Actress Swathi Sathish face disfigured after wrong medical procedure

Actress Swathi Sathish, well-known for her performances on television as well as movies like ‘FIR’ and ‘6 To 6’, recently revealed some shocking images of her face, which has swollen beyond recognition.

According to Swathi, her face swelled up severely after receiving root canal therapy at a private dental clinic in Bengaluru. She claims that when she visited the dentist, he advised her that it will go away in two to three days. But the swelling worsened and her face became completely deformed.

Also Read: Ayan Mukerji clarifies ‘Brahmastra’ trailer scene says, Ranbir ‘is not entering a temple but pandal’

Swathi has charged the hospital and the doctor with providing false information to her regarding the dental surgery as well as using salicylic acid in place of anaesthesia. The matter has sparked debate in Sandalwood since just a few weeks ago, a 21-year-old actress named Chethana Raj lost her life as a result of an improperly performed cosmetic procedure in Karnataka.