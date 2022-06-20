Assam floods; death toll rises to 71, over 42 lakh affected

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Sunday, with nine more people killed, including three children, bringing the total death toll to 71. Six people died in floods, while three others died in landslides. Cachar district was the site of all three landslide-related deaths.

In addition, at least eight persons have gone missing. On Sunday evening, the number of flood victims in the state had risen to 42 lakh. Cachar district reported three deaths, Barpeta reported two deaths, and Bajali, Kamrup, Karimganj, and Udalguri districts each reported one death.

While four people have gone missing in Dibrugarh, one person has gone missing in each of the districts of Cachar, Hojai, Tamulpur, and Udalguri. As a result, the overall number of people killed in this year’s floods and landslides has risen to 71.