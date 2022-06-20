Australian athlete performs 3,182 push-ups in an hour, breaks Guinness Record

An Australian athlete completed 3,182 push-ups in one hour and broke a Guinness World Record. Daniel Scali pushed himself to the limit to accomplish the exceedingly challenging task. According to a press statement from GWR, Scali broke the previous record of 3,054 push-ups established by Australian Jarrad Young in 2021 and completed 3,182 push-ups in one hour in April this year.

According to the records agency, Scali suffers from CRPS (complex regional pain syndrome), which started when he broke his arm when he was 12 years old. Scali is shown sharing his experience in a video that GWR posted on its official YouTube account on Friday. More than 37,000 people have seen and liked the video.

‘World’s longest plank record holder, Daniel Scali (Australia), tackles a new, equally gruelling record in this video – the most push-ups in one hour! Watch the attempt and hear insights from the man himself’, read the caption.

GWR said that Scali already holds the record for maintaining an abdominal plank position (male) for the ?longest time. He planked for 9 hours, 30 minutes, and 0 seconds in August 2021. George Hood’s earlier record was eclipsed by Scali by one hour (USA).

‘It’s the brain sending wrong messages to my arm, which is the affected area. So, anything like soft touch, movements, wind or water will cause me pain’, Daniel Scali recalled in the GWR video, talking about the effect of CRPS on his life.

He had a challenging childhood since his CRPS-related chronic, intractable pain usually prevented him from leaving the house. As per GWR, he required months at a time in the hospital to have local anaesthesia for the purpose of relieving discomfort on his left side.