Coal India’s productions rises 37.3%

New Delhi: The public sector coal miners in India, Coal India Limited (CIL) updated that it produced 108.2 million tonne of coal in the first two months of this fiscal year. It was at 4 million tonne (MT) of coal in April-May last fiscal year. CIL is the world’s largest coal miner.

The company’s output in May increased to 54.7 MT from 42.1 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal year. CIL’s supplies to thermal power plants jumped to 102.2 MT till May, registering a growth of 16.7% over April-May 2020-21.Coal India accounts for over 80% of domestic output in India.

In the last 8 years domestic Coal Production has increased by 37.3% and Domestic Coal Offtake has increased by 43%. All India coal production and offtake in 2013-14 was 566 Million tonnes and 572 Million Tonnes.