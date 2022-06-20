Emmanuel Macron loses parliamentary majority in French legislative polls.

French President Emmanuel Macron has lost an absolute majority in the National Assembly in Sunday’s legislative elections, which came as a tremendous shock. The loss of power of the National Assembly is a significant defeat because it threatens to paralyse the country’s democratic system. Macron must now enlist the help of other parties in order to form a solid coalition. A left-wing coalition has emerged as the most powerful opposition force in the near-final results. The far-right has seen record-breaking victories, while the conservatives appear to be on their way to becoming kingmakers. According to Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, the election result was a ‘democratic shock’. ‘This would block our capacity to reform and protect the French’, he added if the other blocs failed to cooperate.

‘The result is a risk for our country in view of the challenges we have to face’, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne stated. Macron’s team will begin looking for coalitions on Monday, according to the leader. If there is no way to resolve the impasse, the president has the option of calling a snap election. ‘The rout of the presidential party is complete and there is no clear majority in sight’, Jean-Luc Melenchon, the hard-left leader, told supporters.

Not only that, but the National Rally, led by far-right leader Marine Le Pen, has seen a tenfold increase in the number of MPs. According to initial forecasts by OpinionWay, pollsters Ifop, Elabe, and Ipsos, it will win 90-95 seats.

Macron’s Ensemble coalition appears to have received roughly 230-250 seats, while the left-wing Nupes coalition received 141-175 seats and Les Republicains 60-75. In the lower house, at least 289 seats are required for an absolute majority.

‘There are moderates on the benches, on the right, on the left. There are moderate Socialists and there are people on the right who, perhaps, on legislation, will be on our side’, Olivia Gregoire, a government spokeswoman, remarked.