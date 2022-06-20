Follow these tips to build a healthy relationship

All relationships go through ups and downs. To build a health and loving relationship is a continuous process which demands dedication. Understanding, forgiveness, care and love are needed for a relationship to be successful.

Nedra Glover Tawwab, noted author and relationship expert has shared some professional tips to construct a healthy relationship. Following these tips will fix the problems in your relationships.

As per Nedra Glover Tawwab, communication is the key to every relationship. Lack of communication can lead to misunderstandings and bitterness.

In a relationship, you must always express your vulnerabilities in front of your partner. This will make a big difference. Expressing your feelings won’t make you look weak, but it will pave the way for healthy communication.

Be always realistic: Never keep over expectation about your partner. Keep your expectations realistic. Overthinking rather than confronting can bring toxicity to a relationship.

You will eventually have to forgive some things that your partner does, and vice versa. Accept the fact that they are also trying their level best.