Gulf country issues new visa rules for expats

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) in Saudi Arabia announced that the minimum period of validity required for issuing exit and reentry visa for expats is 90 days. The duration of exit and reentry visa shall be valid for three months for travel from the date of issuance of the visa, if the duration is specified in months. The duration of the visa will be calculated from the date of travel. But if the duration is limited to a number of days or return before a specific date, the duration of visa will be calculated from the date of its issuance.

The fee for issuing a single exit and reentry visa is at SR200 for a single trip with a maximum period of two months and SR100 is charged for each additional month, within the limits of the validity period of the residency permit (iqama). The fee for issuing a multiple exit and reentry visa is at SR500 for several trips for a maximum period of three months and SR200 is charged for each additional month, within the limits of the validity period of iqama.