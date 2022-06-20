Homeless man found living with 47 cats inside his car in scorching heat in US

A horrific image that has gone viral on social media shows 47 cats cramped inside a vehicle that is parked in the scorching heat at a Minnesota rest area. The animals were saved when the picture went viral on the internet and became a talking topic.

According to the Animal Humane Society (AHS), the cats were residing with a man who had lately become homeless and didn’t want to leave the animals behind. As Minnesota temperatures rose beyond 32 degrees Celsius, the organisation said in a Facebook post that the man ultimately decided to accept their assistance.

The Animal Humane Society posted the image of the cats in the car on Facebook on Thursday. The cats’ ages ranged from under a year to over twelve. Additionally, it stated that paramedics examined the cat owner right away and gave her access to medical supplies.

‘Sweltering June heat and humidity. No home, no air conditioning. Living inside your car alongside your cats and unsure where to turn. This was the reality a community member faced yesterday when a concerned police officer knocked on their car window’, AHS said in the Facebook post.

The agency reportedly assisted in removing 47 cats from the vehicle, gave them much-needed treatment, and then assumed ownership of the animals. According to the post, before being offered for adoption, the cats will undergo health screenings, vaccinations, deworming treatments, spaying and neutering.

‘Despite the extreme heat and unsanitary living conditions, the cats are in relatively good health – though most are dehydrated and a little untrusting of our helping hands. It will take days, if not weeks, to provide the ongoing care each animal needs’, the agency further said in the post.