India-Maldives Air Service Marks 46 Years With Water Salute in Male; See Video…

When Air India flight AI-267 landed at Male Airport in the Maldives on February 21, it was greeted with a water cannon salute. The ceremony commemorated the 46th year of flight service between India and the Maldives. Air India shared a small video of a water salute on Twitter. ‘#Fly AI: AI-267 was welcomed with a water canon salute as it landed at Male airport #MACLmedia today to mark 46 years of flight service between India and Maldives,’ said Air India in a tweet.

#Fly AI: AI-267 was welcomed with a water canon salute as it landed at Male airport #MACLmedia today to commemorate 46 years of air service between India & Maldives. Air India operated its first flight from Trivandrum to Male in Feb 1976. pic.twitter.com/lGqfrYFWuo — Air India (@airindiain) February 21, 2022

The video shows water spurting in different directions as the plane passes between the water cannons. After landing, AI-267 glides smoothly along the runway. The video has been seen over 6,500 times since it was uploaded on Twitter five hours ago. According to the business, the inaugural flight from Trivandrum to Male took place in February 1976. Air India formally joined the Tata Group, the company’s original originator, last month. The government formally handed over the airline to Tata Group on January 27.

After nearly seven decades, the Tata Group has retaken control of Air India, the country’s flag carrier. The Tata Group, which had made the highest bid of Rs 18,000 crore in the Air India disinvestment, took over the airline from the government in January of this year. Furthermore, despite the COVID epidemic, India and the Maldives have kept their air bubble system operating. ‘Transport Bubbles’ are temporary agreements reached by two countries that allow commercial passenger services to restart while normal international flight restrictions remain in effect.