Kawasaki to launch 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 in India

Mumbai: Japanese automobile manufacturer, Kawasaki will launch its 2022 Versys 650 in India by the end of this month. As per reports, the new model will receive some major changes in its aesthetics and features.

Kawasaki Versys 650 will now have features like riding aids and Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) system. It will also feature a 4-way adjustable windscreen, a TFT display with bluetooth connectivity and 2-level traction control system. It will cost around Rs 40,000 to 50, 000 over the current model in India.

The new motorcycle will also get two riding modes. The bike will be powered by 649cc parallel-twin engine. The engine will produce 66hp of power and 61Nm of torque.