KSRTC unions escalate protest over ‘recurring salary delays’!

Thiruvananthapuram: Trade unions have increased their opposition to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) over periodic wage delays. Personnel connected with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) lay siege to the KSRTC main office in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, stopping employees from doing their duties.

The demonstration has also received backing from the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC). The escalating demonstrations have prompted KSRTC management to resume wage disbursement for the month of May, which had previously been postponed. They claim that the drivers and conductors would be paid first.