DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaTravel & TourismLatest NewsTravelmaniaIndiaTourismSpecialPolitics

KSRTC unions escalate protest over ‘recurring salary delays’!

Jun 20, 2022, 07:18 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Trade unions have increased their opposition to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) over periodic wage delays. Personnel connected with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) lay siege to the KSRTC main office in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, stopping employees from doing their duties.

The demonstration has also received backing from the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC). The escalating demonstrations have prompted KSRTC management to resume wage disbursement for the month of May, which had previously been postponed. They claim that the drivers and conductors would be paid first.

Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju has asked for another round of discussions on June 27 to find a solution to the problem. However, with his funds depleted, the indebted carrier is obliged to seek aid from the State Finance Department once more. The CITU has made it plain that continuing to rely on the government to fund wage bills would not bode well for KSRTC.
Previously, the State Finance Department had allocated Rs 30 crore for KSRTC to resolve wage arrears. This is less than half of the Rs 65 crore demanded by the KSRTC MD. However, even Rs 65 crore is insufficient to cover staff salaries. According to sources, the Corporation requires at least Rs 80 crore every month for wage disbursement. With the number of passengers declining over time and fuel prices rising, KSRTC’s monthly revenues are insufficient to cover operating expenses.

Tags
shortlink
Jun 20, 2022, 07:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button