Mahzooz Draw: One lucky winner wins 10 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: One lucky winner becomes a multi-millionaire by winning the first prize of 10 million UAE drihams at the 81th Mahzooz Draw. He won the first prize by matching all the 5 winning numbers. The winning numbers were 13, 30, 38, 41 and 44.

The second prize of 1 million UAE dirhams will be shared among 19 winners. They will get Dh52,631 each after matching 4 out of the 5 winning numbers. 3 lucky winners win Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 15803034, 15655679, 15750721 which belonged to Mohammed , Mathew and Beh, respectively.

Additionally, 976 participants matched 3 out of 5 numbers and bagged the third prize of AED 350 each. The total prize money won was Dh11,641, 600. A total of 999 participants won the prizes.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.