National herald case; Rahul Gandhi’s 4th round of questioning today

In connection with the National Herald case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the fourth time today. Mr Gandhi was questioned three times last week and will be questioned again on Friday. He wrote to the central agency, requesting that the trial be deferred to Monday because he needed to be with his mother, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who is in the hospital with Covid-related concerns.

The Congress had turned the first three rounds of Mr Gandhi’s questioning into a show of strength, with party officials taking to the streets in the national capital and facing detentions.

The opposition has now decided to alter its protest strategy. Congress officials will now set up camp at Jantar Mantar, which has been designated as a protest site in Delhi. Yesterday, the party staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against the central government’s new military recruitment system, Agnipath, which has caused protests across the country.