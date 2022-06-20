Official launch date of Samsung Galaxy F13 announced

Mumbai: South Korean technology giant, Samsung announced the official launch date of its Samsung Galaxy F13. The smartphone will be launched on June 22. Samsung stated that the pre-launch website is live and the banner teaser could be witnessed on Flipkart as well.

‘Samsung’s popular Galaxy F series offers unprecedented style and experience to the aspirational Gen Z and consumers while delivering segment-best features. After Galaxy F23’s success earlier this year, Galaxy F13 is the second addition to the F series in 2022’, said Samsung.

The new handset will feature FHD+ display and will house a 6000mAh battery. Galaxy F13 sports segment-first Auto Data Switching feature to enable seamless connectivity even when your primary SIM is out of network . It comes with up to 8GB RAM, with RAM Plus.