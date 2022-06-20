‘Reckless driving; UAE imposes house arrest on an 18-year-old!

The Umm Al Quwain Traffic Misdemeanors Court delivered an extraordinary judgement, placing an 18-year-old under electronic monitoring for reckless driving and endangering other road users.

The 18-year-old has a Gulf nationality, according to the police report. He has been charged with driving recklessly and endangering the lives, security, and safety of others.

Despite the boy’s denial, the claims were confirmed by photos of the brake trail in the roadway. The court acknowledged that the accused committed the accusation and that he must be punished in accordance with the articles cited by the Public Prosecution.