Several Youth Congress workers detained for stopping train in Delhi over Agnipath protest

Workers from the Indian Youth Congress stopped a train near Connaught Place in the national capital on Monday to press their demand for the ‘Agnipath’ defence recruiting scheme to be cancelled. According to sources, the track was cleared by police and security personnel, and train services resumed after about half an hour.

A senior police officer added that several protesters were detained as police tried to remove them from the tracks and the station. ‘The government needs to rollback the ‘Agnipath’ scheme. Youth Congress will fight for the unemployed youth who want to serve the country,’ Srinivas BV, the president of the Youth Congress, said reporters.

Protests were also staged at Connaught Place by members of the IYC.