Sidhu Moose Wala murder accused claims, Karan Johar was on radar of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Sourabh Mahakal, an accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, claims that filmmaker Karan Johar was on Lawrence Bishnoi’s target list. The cops have yet to verify this claim. ‘Mahakal has claimed that the plan was to extort Rs 5 crore from Karan Johar, but it’s possible that Mahakal is just misleading the police,’ one officer stated.

Previously, Mahakal claimed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind Salman Khan’s threat. These three men, according to the accused, were from Rajasthan and worked in a factory in Palghar, and had travelled to Mumbai to deliver the letter. When the police arrived at the Palghar factory, they realized that the men were not working there.

The police also discovered that the three men Mahakal said were behind the threat letter had been arrested for looting a jewellery shop in Sirohi, Rajasthan, previous to the incident (June 5). They are still imprisoned. Following these revelations, police have stated that they do not trust Mahakal’s further information.

Last Thursday, the Pune crime branch arrested Sourabh Mahakal. Mahakal was questioned by a Mumbai crime branch team in the Salman Khan threat case. Mahakal is also one of the accused in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.