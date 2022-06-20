SRK becomes owner of a women’s cricket team as Knight Riders announce first women’s squad

The Knight Riders women’s cricket team is now under Shah Rukh Khan’s ownership. The first women’s cricket team from the Knight Riders franchise is known as Trinbago Knight Riders.

Shah Rukh congratulated the Knight Riders franchise on the launch of their women’s cricket squad in a tweet he posted. Khan also expressed his desire to watch the female cricket players in action soon. He wrote, ‘This is such a happy moment for all of us at @KKRiders @ADKRiders and of course the lovely set of people at @TKRiders. Hope I can make it there to see this live!!’

This is such a happy moment for all of us at @KKRiders @ADKRiders & of course the lovely set of people at @TKRiders Hope I can make it there to see this live!! https://t.co/IC9Gr96h92 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2022

The actress Juhi Chawla and SRK share ownership of the Knight Riders Group. In addition to Trinbago Knight Riders, the actors co-own three cricket teams together, Kolkata Knight Riders, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

On August 30, 2022, the Trinbago Knight Riders will compete in their first Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) game. The Caribbean Premier League for men will also be taking place at the same time. The women’s version of the CPL series is the first of its type. Deandra Dottin, Anisa Mohammed, Lee Any Kirby, and other well-known athletes are on the team. Two additional teams have been revealed, in addition to Tibango Knight Riders: Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Shah Rukh Khan’s decision to own a women’s cricket team will increase awareness about women’s cricket both in India and internationally. A move like this attracts acknowledgement and solidifies the status of women’s cricket on the international stage, particularly in a nation where women’s sport has not received its fair share of attention.