Stock Market: Equity indices settle higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher on Monday. The gains in consumer goods, financial and technology stocks countered losses in metal, energy and automobile shares. The equity indices settled higher after witnessing losses for six straight sessions.

BSE Sensex rose 237 points or 0.46% to close at 51,598. NSE Nifty moved 57 points or 0.37% up to settle at 15,350. Nifty Midcap 100 fell 2.26% lower and small-cap slumped 3.20%. The broader market breadth of BSE was negative as 673 shares advanced, 2663 shares declined and 156 shares remain unchanged.

The top gainers in the market were HUL, HDFC, Apollo Hospitals, Asian Paints and UltraTech Cement. The top losers in the market were ONGC, Tata Steel, UPL, Hindalco Industries and Coal India.