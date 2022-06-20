DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Equity indices settle higher

Jun 20, 2022, 04:11 pm IST

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher on Monday.  The gains in consumer goods, financial and technology stocks countered losses in metal, energy and automobile shares. The equity  indices settled higher  after witnessing losses for six straight sessions.

BSE Sensex rose 237 points or 0.46% to close at 51,598. NSE Nifty moved 57 points or 0.37% up to settle at 15,350. Nifty Midcap 100 fell 2.26%  lower and small-cap slumped 3.20%. The broader market breadth of BSE was negative as  673 shares  advanced, 2663 shares declined and 156 shares  remain unchanged.

The top gainers in the market were HUL, HDFC, Apollo Hospitals, Asian Paints and UltraTech Cement. The top losers in the market were  ONGC, Tata Steel, UPL, Hindalco Industries and Coal India.

