Strong earthquake struck Taiwan

Taipei: A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Hualien city in Taiwan on Monday. The epicenter of the earthquake was 38 kilometres south of Hualien city at a depth of 10 km. A second smaller tremor hit about half an hour later There were no immediate reports of any causality, injuries or damage to property.

The earthquake was felt across the island. The Taipei Metro stopped briefly due to the earthquake and it later continued service at reduced speed for several stops.

Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.