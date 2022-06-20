Tecno launches new smartphone in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Tecno launched new smartphone ‘Tecno pova 3’ in India on Monday. The handset is priced at 11,499 and will be available on Amazon in two— 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage. The Tecno handset will be available in Eco Black and Tech Silver colours from June 27.

The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with a Mali G52 GPU. It sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ Dot-in display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Tecno Pova 3 has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with quad flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed in a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout. The smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 14 hours of gaming time. It includes Panther Engine 2.0 for lag-free gaming and reduced power consumption.