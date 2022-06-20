TMC criticizes Kailash Vijayvargiya’s ‘security job’ remark on Agnipath scheme

Since the central government introduced the Agnipath recruitment scheme, a nationwide debate about Agniveers’ job security has erupted. Whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders praised the initiative, opposition leaders slammed it and urged its repeal.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed he will give priority to Agnipath recruits for security jobs at his BJP office while defending the Centre’s new military recruitment scheme. The BJP leader, however, was criticized for his remark.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra took to Twitter to criticise BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for saying that Agnipath recruits would be given priority for security jobs at his BJP office.

‘Yes, if India had to choose villain for Agnipath am sure they’d choose you too,’ Mahua Moitra said on Twitter.