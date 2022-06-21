Actor Naga Chaitanya dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala: Reports

Recently, news about Naga Chaitanya’s personal and professional lives has been widely reported. After the Laal Singh Chaddha teaser was released on YouTube, Chaitanya’s divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu also received a lot of attention from fans who were thrilled about his Bollywood debut.

The gossip columns are now once again full. According to recent rumours, Naga Chaitanya has been dating Made in Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala. Although the announcement has not been met with any response from the stars, Chay and Sobhita is allegedly dating, as per a source.

The source said that ‘Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other’s company as they spent time at the actor’s new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car’. During Sobhita Dhulipala’s latest film Major promotion, Naga Chaitanya was regularly seen staying at the same location. The actress also celebrated her 30th birthday in Hyderabad on May 31, and Chaitanya attended the celebration with other pals

In October last year, Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their divorce.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be making his Bollywood acting debut with Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Fans were thrilled by the glimpse of Chay’s army role in the movie teaser. The August 11 release of Laal Singh Chaddha may mark a turning point in Naga Chaitanya’s career.