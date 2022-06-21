Anupam Kher unveils first look poster of his 525th movie ‘The Signature’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently took to his social media handle and shared the first look poster of his forthcoming 525th movie ‘The Signature’.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote alongside the poster, ‘FIRST LOOK POSTER: Happy to share that we have wrapped the shooting of our movie #TheSignature produced by #KCBokadia and directed by national award winning director #GajendraAhire. The film is co-produced by #AnupamKherStudio. @mahimachaudhry1 @RanvirShorie @annukapoor’.

Click here to view the post

The 67-year-old Anupam Kher, a graduate of the National School of Drama (NSD), has appeared in several Hindi movies throughout the course of his almost four-decade career, including Ram Lakhan, Lamhe, Khel, Darr, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, A Wednesday, M S Dhoni: The Untold Story and the most popular The Kashmir Files.

On the work front, Anupam just wrapped his filming for Uunchai, a movie alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Neena Gupta.