DMK mouthpiece slams Modi’s comments on ‘Agnipath’

On Tuesday, June 21, the DMK’s official mouthpiece, Murasoli, a Tamil newspaper, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remark on the Agnipath scheme. Good-intentioned schemes are being dragged into political colors, according to Prime Minister Modi.

‘It is our country’s misfortune that many good things brought with good intentions get trapped in political colours. The media also gets dragged into it due to its TRP compulsions.’ PM Modi stated at an event in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. In response to this statement, Murasoli wrote an article titled ‘Who is giving it (Agnipath) a political colouring?’

The essay criticises the Union Government’s approach to implementing the Agnipath project. Former armed services officials and young armed forces aspirants were pointing out the negative aspects of the scheme, while the government made no effort to clarify the positive aspects of the scheme. The article went on to ask why the Prime Minister did not make an effort to talk about the benefits of the scheme, if any exist.