Driving tests to be toughened; pass with ‘new software’!

Andhra Pradesh; Driving tests will soon become more difficult as a new automated system is implemented across the country, and state transportation authorities will be connected and linked to the new NIC software. The RTA offices would modify the driving test tracks in accordance with the new standards, as well as implement an automated system for assessing candidates’ driving abilities.

Currently, the issue of permanent driving licences is under the jurisdiction of Motor Vehicle Inspectors, who sometimes succumb to demands and maintain unsavoury relationships with driving schools. The new method, which goes into effect next month, will have no room for outside interference because the entire inspection system is becoming automated.

Due to system changes and the NIC software upgrade, RTA offices have often asked applicants with LLR to apply for a permanent licence instead of waiting for the validity time of the Learner Licence to expire. This may be done by SMS to clear any pending LLRs. The advisory was sent to ensure that LLR holders are not inconvenienced when the software is updated. For example, applicant Naga Varshini had her LLR valid till September, but the RTA notified her by SMS to apply for the DL test as soon as possible, rather than waiting for the LLR validity to expire.

The candidate must take a test at the office in his or her hometown. Driving schools should include a good test track and other amenities. The Driving Test Track system in Anantapur is being updated, according to Anantapur deputy transport commissioner Shivarama Prasad. T he new method would penalise applicants with weak driving ability. ‘If a candidate is unable to drive adequately during a test, the electronic equipment and CC cameras will instantly disqualify the candidate.’